San Francisco: ‘Stay away from my gun, Stay away from my GUN’ - ICE protesters SWARM agents outside of immigration court in San Francisco, CA -
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
350 views • 2 months ago

ICE protesters SWARM agents outside of immigration court in San Francisco, California (yesterday, July 8)

‘Stay away from my gun… Stay away from my GUN’

Both continued to attack each other

Footage: RAWSALERTS

Adding, 

10 people CHARGED in military-style ambush on ICE agents — DOJ 

Mugshots REVEALED by New York Post

All facing attempted murder charges

Ten members of an armed mob accused of attacking an ICE detention center on July 4th have been charged by the Department of Justice with attempted murder.

The assailants allegedly wore military-style gear, including tactical vests, and launched fireworks at the Prairieland Detention Center near Dallas before spraying bullets at a local cop and unarmed federal agents, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday.

One suspect unloaded 20 to 30 rounds at two detention center workers, prosecutors said, and a police officer for the town of Alvarado took a gunshot to the neck area

More at link:

https://nypost.com/2025/07/08/us-news/10-people-charged-for-organized-attack-on-ice-agents-cop-after-military-style-ambush-doj/

