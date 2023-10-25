New Law Mandates 'Kill Switches' in ALL Cars from 2026 Onwards!

Oct 20, 2023 3 products

Snuck inside the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, is a proposal to have a lockout device to be installed in all new cars. This is no joke and has already passed in Congress and the House. A quote from Law Enforcement Today commented: "the Infrastructure bill includes a 'drunk driving' kill switch in all cars; some worry government will abuse it. Drunk driving appears to be a cover for what can occur, the possibility for abuse is clearly something which bears watching. This could also give access to outsiders with spyware and hackers." Once you open up access to the electronics, it can be misused by the government, preventing you from driving during lockdowns and national health emergencies; and opens up access to criminals with bad intentions, as computer hackers could seize control of these vehicles. This is a huge safety concern and finally elected officials are realizing this is a more serious issue than they thought before passing the bill. Reference: Section 24220 - Law Signed To Put Kill Switches in Cars - Infrastructure