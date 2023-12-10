AFU near the village of Khromovo on the Bahmut-Chasov Yar highway - in a Sudden Attack by Russian Paratroopers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A group of Russian paratroopers from the 98th Airborne Division captured a strategic position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Khromovo on the Bahmut-Chasov Yar highway in a sudden attack.
An interesting detail: Unmanned aerial vehicles accompanied the fighters throughout the assault, providing reconnaissance and supply drops.