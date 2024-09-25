BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SECRETS OF THE SMITHSONIAN ☈ HUMANITY'S HIDDEN HISTORY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
132 views • 7 months ago

SECRETS OF THE SMITHSONIAN: HUMANITY'S HIDDEN HISTORY


Jay Myers


Much of our history has been manipulated and it's up to us to put the pieces together. The Smithsonian is the central organization to help aid in the coverup of the narrative.


Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1838974255532577205


Thumbnail: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ehwAlJiUiBGy/


It has been called the nation's attic, the Smithsonian museums house some 150 million artifacts. But what all is the Smithsonian hiding? From ancient Egyptian relics found in the Grand Canyon to the skeletons of Giants found all across America, how much of our history is being covered up? Could there be some truth about the famous warehouse depicted in Indiana Jones? Join Jay Myers as he explores the secrets of the Smithsonian!

giantshidden historyjay myersmulti pronged offensivesmithsonian museumegyptian relics found in the grand canyon
