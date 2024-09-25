© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SECRETS OF THE SMITHSONIAN: HUMANITY'S HIDDEN HISTORY
Jay Myers
Much of our history has been manipulated and it's up to us to put the pieces together. The Smithsonian is the central organization to help aid in the coverup of the narrative.
Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1838974255532577205
Thumbnail: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ehwAlJiUiBGy/
It has been called the nation's attic, the Smithsonian museums house some 150 million artifacts. But what all is the Smithsonian hiding? From ancient Egyptian relics found in the Grand Canyon to the skeletons of Giants found all across America, how much of our history is being covered up? Could there be some truth about the famous warehouse depicted in Indiana Jones? Join Jay Myers as he explores the secrets of the Smithsonian!