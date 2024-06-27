Footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian self-propelled gun 2S1 "Gvozdika". Burns beautifully.

Medvedev said that the current peace proposal of the Russian Federation (with Kherson, Zaporozhye and Donbass) is urgent. Refusing it will lead to conditions that will be even worse for Ukraine next time.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that there would be no stoppage of hostilities during any negotiations. The fire will cease only after agreement is reached.





