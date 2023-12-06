BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Efrat Fenigson Interviews Eva Vlaardingerbroek: The Challenges Of Being Dissident Voices
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
0
75 views • 12/06/2023

Efrat Fenigson @efenigson writes:

You're The Voice @YoureTheVoiceEF - Episode 15: Eva Vlaardingerbroek @EvaVlaar


https://twitter.com/efenigson/status/1731789638384136576


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kj0W5yqOydo


My guest today is Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch lawyer and political commentator on a mission to fight the eradication of our freedom and fundamental rights. Eva is an activist, and an important dissident voice of totalitarianism. We had a dynamic chat, see topics below.


Eva and I discuss the challenges of being dissident voices and the personal cost of speaking out against the mainstream narrative. We also explore types of Bitcoiners and the importance of understanding the principles behind Bitcoin. We then delve into the farmers' movement in the Netherlands, and the dangers of CBDCs and the dystopian future that may unfold. Despite the challenges, we find hope in higher truths and connections with like-minded individuals.


00:00 - Introduction & reunion

02:00 - Dissident voices: the price & the mission

05:10 - The challenges of consistency in light of “the new thing”

08:00 - Eva’s background in debate & politics

10:00 - Cognitive dissonance & speaking the truth

12:00 - Eva’s participation at the Bitcoin conference

16:00 - Bitcoin’s downsides & upsides. Blue, red & orange pills

17:50 - The farmers’ movement & resisting agendas

24:00 - #CBDC: threat to individual freedom and privacy, leading to a dystopian future

28:00 - EU & globalists vision: Vaxx passports, Digital IDs, Carbon allowances, CBDCs

33:00 - Climate agenda & trusting the experts

36:30 - Connecting #Bitcoin to Hope & Resistance

39:00 - Finding hope & faith, and the commitment to speak out


Source with all the links:

https://rumble.com/v3zupud-efrat-fenigson-interviews-eva-vlaardingerbroek-the-challenges-of-being-diss.html

Keywords
whoagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
