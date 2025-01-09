© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump pushes globalist plan for North American Union | LA fires follow Maui pattern for 15min cities
3
670 views • 5 months ago
Trump reveals he is a psyop on conservatives by pushing Club of Rome plan for North American Union | LA fires compared to Maui, appear to be false flag to build 15-minute cities | Biden weighing preemptive pardons for Fauci, Liz Cheney, and others | UK parliament votes not to investigate Muslim mass rape scandal | Trump shares video saying Netanyahu conned US in Iraq war, pushing war with Iran | Conservative influencers paid to shill for Israel, promote green energy | Facebook lifts censorship on every topic except Holocaust denial and Jews controlling media | 1st bird flu death reported in Louisiana | Trump calls out J6 pipe bomb hoax | RFK say he will stop chemtrails
