They NEVER Let A Crisis Go To Waste (Israel Is Proof) -- EU Threatens To Block X; Musk Demands Concrete Examples Of Alleged "Disinformation"
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
35 views • 10/14/2023

The European Union appears to be making its move against X, threatening to block the platform and hit it with massive fines over alleged “disinformation,” but the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, is requesting that the EU provide concrete examples to back up its claims.

Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, has long threatened to take action against X with a wave of censorship, issued a public warning to Musk, claiming the platform failed to take action against illegal content related to Saturday’s Hamas terror attack on Israel. Breton threatened that Musk has 24 hours to respond to the claims being made.

Read More HERE:   https://www.zerohedge.com/political/eu-threatens-block-x-musk-demands-concrete-examples-alleged-disinformation

Keywords
censorshipcommunismtwitternwonew world orderxgeorge gammonglobalist crime syndicateeu threatens blockthey never let a crisis go to wasteisrael is proofeu threatens to block xelon musk demands concrete examples of alleged disinformation
