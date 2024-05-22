AI meets the Vehement Flame: Cal Washington and Isaac Bareno

Isaac Bareno, former boxer and In Power member is also a deliverance minister from Vehement Flame Ministries

https://www.vehementflameministries.com

In this conversation with In Power's Cal Washington

http://inpowermovement.com

The topics range from AI, music, and the impact on what it means to be human. Nobody and the Computer's work recreating Beethoven, Bill Evans, and J. Dilla, and the impact of AI devices like the Rabbit r-1. Isaac explains his experiences as a boxer in LA, and how his deliverance ministry helps people find the King of Kings.





From his website: Isaac Bareno, a deliverance minister gives all he has to help you to encounter Jesus in the fullest way.

Vehement Flame Ministries as named came from Isaac's own experience with Holy Spirit during his young years tarrying in prayer with others for miracles and deliverance to happen.

Isaac learned of great need for online deliverance and has created a space for immediate prayer needs and a place to communicate with others who have a heart for Jesus.

Isaac brings joy in everything he touches and helps one to see there is nothing that God cannot change even in the hardest of trials or greatest of triumphs one can experience daily. Join the membership aptly named "7 Lamp Hold" to experience prayer in a way that is Annointed, and one can feel the presence of Holy Spirit powerfully and with peace that passes understanding. 7 Lamp Hold members encounters are daily as one learns that being jacked up does not mean experiencing Holy Spirit's presence is not for you. Isaac shows and leads by example that the Holy Spirit knows you right where your at and is there to help you overcome by experiencing the Agape love meant for you by Jesus sacrificing himself for you.





This ministry is about YHWH and Yeshua His son who came to earth to die for us, so we have a mediator in other words an advocate for us to the throne of Heaven. Isaac's Intercessory Team will be praying for you even before you get here. Know you are in His footsteps and your path is to begin to encounter God in the way you never thought you could but will.





