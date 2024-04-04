TO HELL WITH FAKE COURAGE!

3 April 2024 Wednesday Night Live!





We discuss the complexity of relationships and parenting, emphasizing the importance of quality time with children, setting boundaries, and expressing love. We tackle the challenging topic of addiction, highlighting its impact and the need to address underlying issues. The conversation shifts to addiction as a coping mechanism for trauma, urging the confrontation of past issues. Personal insights on parenthood, societal expectations, and courage are shared, advocating for proactive action and self-realization for fulfillment.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022