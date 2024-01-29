DAM BURSTING FORTH ? NOT Statistically Probable !! Looks Like A HEADS UP WARNING Like Old TESTAMENT
27 views
•
Published a month ago
•
This is like a story of one of the patriarchs in the old Testament,
More to come in Parables !!
Keywords
biblechristjesusprophecyrapturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos