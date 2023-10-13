Launches of long-range Ayash-250 missiles in the direction of Safed, Israel.

Hamas announced the launch of 50 rockets at the Israeli city of Sderot.

At Channel 12 - The Israeli Air Force on its official Twitter account publishes footage of bombed residential areas of the Gaza Strip and boasts that it dropped about 6,000 bombs “on Hamas targets.”

The Israel Defense Forces have received orders to double their strikes on the Gaza Strip starting tomorrow.



"Another journalist friend in Gaza says most Palestinians don’t want to flee because they don’t want a repeat of 1948 Nakba, they would rather die in their homes. All displaced people have nowhere to go but into the streets, waiting to be killed"





