BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Launches of long-range Ayash-250 missiles in the direction of Safed, Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 10/13/2023

Launches of long-range Ayash-250 missiles in the direction of Safed, Israel.

Adding:

Hamas announced the launch of 50 rockets at the Israeli city of Sderot.

Adding:

At Channel 12 - The Israeli Air Force on its official Twitter account publishes footage of bombed residential areas of the Gaza Strip and boasts that it dropped about 6,000 bombs “on Hamas targets.”

The Israel Defense Forces have received orders to double their strikes on the Gaza Strip starting tomorrow.

And this was posted:

"Another journalist friend in Gaza says most Palestinians don’t want to flee because they don’t want a repeat of 1948 Nakba, they would rather die in their homes. All displaced people have nowhere to go but into the streets, waiting to be killed"



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy