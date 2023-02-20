BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo: The recent high level personnel changes in the financial system of Communist China indicates the forthcoming arrest of Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
02/20/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28umts351d

2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The recent high level personnel changes in the financial system of Communist China indicates the forthcoming arrest of Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu; the massive exodus of capital resembles what happened in late Qing Dynasty and when Kuomintang was fleeing mainland China, foreshadowing the imminent collapse of a regime; it is said that 7000 rich people will be arrested as a result of the implementation of “Common Prosperity”!

#capitalFleeChina #WangQishan #MengJianzhu #CommonProsperity


2/19/2023 文贵直播：近期中共国金融系统的人事变动是抓王岐山、孟建柱的前兆；大量资金外逃与当年国民党逃离大陆、清朝末年如出一辙，预示一个政权的崩塌；据说有7000富豪成为“共同富裕”的抓捕目标！

#中共国资金外逃 #王岐山 #孟建柱 #共同富裕


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
