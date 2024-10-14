BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden tells hurricane victims same sad exaggeration about how he nearly lost his home because of a fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
105 views • 7 months ago

Biden tells hurricane victims a sad story about how he nearly lost his home because of a fire so he understands what they are going through 

However, according to a 2004 report from the Associated Press, lightning struck the Bidens’ home and started a "small fire that was contained to the kitchen." The report said firefighters got the blaze under control in 20 minutes and that they were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen. Oops!

