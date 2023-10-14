Support Palestine, Israeli Rabbi emphasizes about Zionist occupation!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orthodox Jewish rabbis affirm important statements about Israel's occupation of Palestine. They support the Palestinian government and the Palestinian people in reaction to Israel's brutal attack on Gaza. Israel is not a Jewish state. Zionists are and will never be able to represent the Jewish people, Zionism is not Judaism, they assert.Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY