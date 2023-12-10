DULCE Base - Delta Wars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The southwestern USA contains many secrets. Dulce Base in New Mexico is one of the strangest. All those secret areas were spawned post WW2. Phil Schneider and many others have told stories about aliens and other strange phenomena in those areas. No matter what, terrible genetic experiments have been conducted in those deep underground bases. Whether alien or demonic in origin, Delta Wars have been fought there but most people are oblivious because mainstream media never covered.