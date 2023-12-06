Iraqi resistance forces target US occupation airbase 'Ain Al-Asad' for second time today.

Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone chronicle of events leading up to December 6, 2023

Israeli troops are advancing further into urban areas in Gaza Strip. In the northern part of the enclave, there is ongoing fighting preventing the complete encirclement of Beit Lahia: at the Kamal Edwan hospital on the eastern flank and at the Shadiya Abu Ghazala girls' school on the western flank.

In the south, the IDF is forcefully moving towards Khan Yunis: despite statements, the Israelis have not yet reached the city center. Currently, they are engaged in combat near the Al-Dhilal mosque and are also advancing in the Abasan area, where they have taken control of a school system.

It is worth noting that before every breakthrough, the IDF carries out an operation to "clear the area" - turning urban regions into ruins to facilitate a safer offensive. Although the Israelis warn residents and provide evacuation routes, this does not significantly ease the situation for the civilian population.

Clashes between Hezbollah and the IDF continue on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced today plans to push the group beyond the Litani River.

