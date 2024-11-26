© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘True intentions announced publicly’: Lavrov Tears Into NATO’s Dangerous First-Strike Threats
NATO's consideration of preemptive strikes on Russian targets, announced by Admiral Rob Bauer, has sparked sharp backlash from Moscow. This marks a shift in NATO's defensive policy, aiming to neutralize threats before an attack. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of discarding diplomatic norms, while military figures, including Major General Leonid Ivlev, reminded the alliance of Russia’s nuclear doctrine. With rising tensions and exchanges of heated rhetoric, the stage is set for an increasingly perilous standoff.