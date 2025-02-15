Congressman destroyed by Pfizer VAXX poison induced CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Gerry Connolly @GerryConnolly "Following the Capitol Physician's guidance, I took the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine earlier today. I want the American people to know this vaccine is safe and I am confident in its efficacy. We must do all we can to ensure our friends and neighbors know the same."
https://x.com/GerryConnolly/status/1340025966769410054
12:07 PM · Dec 18, 2020
@GerryConnolly
"A note to my constituents:"
https://x.com/GerryConnolly/status/1854523116740899262
5:55 AM · Nov 7, 2024
