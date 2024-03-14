Egyptian and Belgian air forces drop aid over Gaza. Seconds later, the Israelis dropped a heavy bomb in same area.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇮🇱🇵🇸 Egyptian and Belgian air forces have just dropped humanitarian aid over Gaza.
A few seconds later, the Israelis dropped a heavy bomb in the same area.
The Jews are certainly surpassing themselves for Evil nowadays...