ATTEMPTED GUN INFRINGEMENT BY NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR. WHAT A DUMBA**

SORRY ABOUT THE CURSING YOU GUYS... BUT HANG IN THERE. I THINK YOULL ENJOY THIS ONE. SOME PEOPLE... JUST HAVE IT COMING

Yep. A check this out guys. You'll like this. The attempt at unilaterally curtailing gun right of law abiding citizens so that criminals are the only ones out with guns... That's about as telling as it gets. Hey GRISHAM, way to look out for the voters of New Mexico. Lol. You're a traitor to your oath and which makes you a traitor of the people. And you deserve to be impeached, charged and sent to jail. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]