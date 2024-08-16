BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Palestinian Child narrates how the IOF murdered his father at night and after killing him, they made his mother and him look at a picture of the body
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 9 months ago

A Palestinian child narrates how the Israeli occupation army came to murder his father at night and after killing him they tortured the mother and the children and made them look at a picture of the body:

- We were asleep, and special forces raided us. They started shooting at the house and calling through the megaphone... We woke up our father, he got his weapon and clashed with them... he'd say: I will either be martyred or manage to escape.

[The army took us] outside and to another house, and starting beating us and swearing at us, and interrogating my mother... Then they started shooting at the house and then bombing it. They bombed my father 8 times but my dad did not die... a jeep came and fired a thermal missile at him... He started screaming, and saying the Shahada: 'There is no other but God, and Muhammed is His Messenger. He was martyred.

Adding other news:

 The New Zealand authorities have decided to extradite Kim Dotcom, the founder of the file-sharing services Megaupload and Mega, to the United States.

The businessman has repeatedly come under the FBI's scrutiny and has been accused of fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

Dotcom often criticizes the U.S. government. He has been living in New Zealand since 2010. Local media report that the entrepreneur intends to appeal the extradition decision.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy