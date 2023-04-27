How Safe & Real Is "Organic" Food? Top OCA Attorney Alexis Baden-Mayer On The Organic Movement's Future | Richard Sacks

Alexis Baden-Mayer is a lawyer who has worked since 2005 as the Political Director of the Organic Consumers Association (http://www.organicconsumers.org), a network of more than 1 million activists committed to creating a healthy, just, democratic and regenerative food system. Alexis is a key organizer of some of OCA's most popular campaigns, including the "Monsanto Makes Us Sick" campaign to ban Roundup. Alexis isn't afraid to put her body on the line to call attention to the crisis in our food system. In 2014, the US Health Freedom Congress awarded Alexis a Health Freedom Award for direct actions she's taken that resulted in her arrest, including shutting down the National Organic Standards Board meeting to protest the weakening of organic standards and entering the White House grounds to deliver a petition to First Lady Michelle Obama in support of GMO labels, one of Barack Obama's unfulfilled campaign pledges.

Ever since USDA started the National Organic Program more than 20 years ago (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Organic_Program), I have been hoping I was wrong about the real purpose of the program, i.e. to gradually make the term "organic" meaningless and to get people averse to eating inferior foods and toxins to consume them anyway. Today the issue is even more critical, as our food supply and consumer products are not just knowingly produced with so many government-approved poisons, but now we also find nanotech and genetic weapon technology is added into the mix. This is the type of bioweapon also being injected into the bodies of billions of unsuspecting people worldwide in the guise of "public health."

Top OCA attorney Alexis Baden-Mayer has been working for a long time to protect the integrity of organic foods and organic consumer products. I felt it would be great to get an update from her on the organic movement and where we go next. We have a power structure using government-corporate collusion for our destruction. We choose the opposite of that suicidal agenda. Alexis shares what she sees we can do, on this Sunday's show.

