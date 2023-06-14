BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silver Price Discovery. Fraud.
David Jensen
David Jensen
589 views • 06/14/2023

Despite the visible physical shortage of silver in the global marketplace since early 2022, the price of silver has seen no material net change over this time.  

Setting silver and gold prices using unbacked (unallocated) promissory note contracts in London & New York results in corrupted metals prices, temporarily divorced from supply and demand factors, that now sees severe bar shortage. 

As seen previously in the palladium market, physical shortage forces bullion banks to exit paper trading price maintenance using virtual metal or face default as delivery is demanded.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

My social media platforms:

Substack: jensendavid.substack.com
Gab: gab.com/DavidJensen
Gettr: gettr.com/user/JensenDavid
Telegram: t.me/Global_Political_Events 


Keywords
federal reservemoneygoldsilverdebtfinancebank of englandbondsshortagesound money
