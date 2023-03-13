CHARACTERISTICS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR DISCIPLESHIP LUKE 6:20-49

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 6:20-49.



The Jews knew God’s commandment to love their neighbours (Leviticus 18:18). Their teachers had added the words ‘and hate your enemy’. But those words are not in the Bible. Instead, Jesus said that they must love their enemies. He was not asking them to like their enemies. This love was not like the natural emotion that they had towards their own family. Christian love means that you act for the benefit of the other person. It may be difficult, but God will help us. It is not a matter of the emotions, but we should do what God wants.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



