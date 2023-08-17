Collapse is Coming. What Will You Do?

System collapse is knocking on the door. Economic collapse, the supply chain, the electrical power grid and more. What will you do when the things you take for granted are no longer functional? The TimeKeeper asks some pointed questions for introspection and contemplation. When the planned destruction starts, what will you do?





More On YouTube At:www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys





Music:

Song: Tense Sad Piano

Composer: Ashot-Danielyan

Link: https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-tense-sad-piano-111679/