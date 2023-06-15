BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMPATHY, RELIGION, and the JESUS BLACKMAIL, according to James Easton, June 15th, 2023
Wake Up!!!
Wake Up!!!
21 views • 06/15/2023

In this presentation James Easton describes that empathy is learned and you don't need religion per se to be a good person and do the right things. He discusses indoctrination and the evil within the Roman Catholic Church, that the Vatican is run by the Black Pope and the IHS & the Jesuit order, but that congregations in houses of the Lord are a good thing. He rebukes the authenticity of the New Testament as a design for control of the flock. He talks about the origin of the letter J, that Jesus was not actually named so, and that we are in the apocalypse based on the September 27th 2017 sign in the heavens, and that this will be the third coming of Christ in actual fact if Jesus did exist.

Keywords
jesusreligionempathyissa
