June 3, 2025

Russia's Investigative Committee labels last weekend's deadly railway blasts in the Bryansk and Kursk regions as terrorist acts orchestrated by Kiev. Russia confirms Crimean bridge traffic has restarted after a brief shutdown, following Ukrainian military activity off the coast. Russia vows to reunite Ukrainian families with their rescued children. That's under agreements reached during the second round of direct talks with Kiev in Istanbul, where the two sides exchanged proposals for long-term peace.





