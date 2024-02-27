This Is How Their Game Works

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cover-Up: 5 Countries Worth Of Evidence
* Another Biden partner confirms [The Big Guy]: associate says Hunter frequently called Joe.
* Damning details confirmed yet again.
* Dems falsely say FBI arrest debunks investigation.
* MSNBC works hard to cover for intel agencies.
* An elaborate tale: this is one heck of a spin.
* FBI confirmed Hunter’s laptop in 2019.
* They’re ignoring glaring evidence of corruption.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (26 February 2024)