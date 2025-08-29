Beyond Tribal Politics: First Principles, Liberty, and Common Sense in Texas

Texas is at a crossroads. Beyond tribal politics, the real fight is for liberty, common sense, and first principles. Citizens are waking up to the dangers of emotional, reactive policies and the need to preserve freedom for all—regardless of background or beliefs. From constitutional rights to real-world problem solving, the focus is shifting back to what truly matters.





Watch the latest interview to see how Texas can lead with clarity and principle.





#LibertyFirst #CommonSenseTexas #BeyondTribalPolitics #FirstPrinciples #TexasFreedom





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport