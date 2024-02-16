ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE WILL NOW PAY FOR SEX CHANGES

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have decided that they're going to pay for the sex changes of their officers. What they have is a whole bunch of mentally ill men and women working as police officers on their pathetic and violent police force who are destroying the lives of innocent Canadians on a daily basis.

Tax dollars are going to be paying for all of this just for the record and it also sucks that these mentally ill people are going to be giving guns so they can walk out into public and shoot the rest of us who think that they are crazy. We are the ones who are right they are the ones who are wrong.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: http://www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: http://www.FreedomReport.ca

If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at http://www.KevinJJohnston.me

BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on RUMBLE: http://www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: http://www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston

#news #politics #police #podcast #communism #rainbowmafia #transinsanity #rcmp #defundthepolice #evil