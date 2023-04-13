Wake Up! It's the jews!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amalek embodies the principle of lo yareh HaShem, the lack
of the fear of God, and therefore represents the power of darkness and
evil in the world. The Torah states that we must "go out and fight" Amalek,
which is a call to ongoing spiritual warfare in our lives ( Deut.
25:17-19 ). We can't sit by and passively accept evil; nor can we ignore
.. To modern jews, all non jews are the enemy, and must be killed.