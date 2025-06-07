What a stunning sight as Russian cruise missiles fired “heat traps” in flight, lighting up the sky before slamming into their targets in western Ukraine, in the early hours of June 6. From multiple camera angles, filmed by locals in the city of Lutsk in the Volyn region, further footage showed about four Kalibr heat-decorating missiles landing, one after the other, speeding towards their targets at the Lutsk Repair Plant “Motor” of Ukrainian military, an open-source intelligence site reported. The massive attack is believed to be part of a Russian retaliation, as for over 7 hours, Russian missiles and drones continuously rained down on the skies over Ukraine, with explosions rocking the country from east to west. Traditionally, the cruise missiles’ countermeasures and whistles were heard, firing flares in the final stages of their flight, before hitting their targets with a precise hit! The Russian Kalibr missiles confused the enemy’s anti-aircraft systems, or there appeared to be no sign of Ukrainian air defenses protecting the engine repair complex, causing a fireball explosion there. The repair plant reportedly repairs aircraft engines for MiG-29A, Su-27S and Su-24M aircraft, which are using by the Ukrainian Air Force across the front lines. The plant, which is also likely producing drones at the moment, appears to have been badly damaged after the landing.

Meanwhile, following the attack, Ukraine was quick to claim that Russia had attacked a hotel in Lutsk where the national athletics team was staying. “It looks bizarre and has become standard Ukrainian tactics nowadays,” one report said. Regardless of the black and white of the statement, Zelensky and NATO appeared to watch helplessly as their weapons were destroyed piece by piece, prompting a harsh Russian response to Kiev’s Operation Spiderweb.

