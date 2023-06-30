© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Sappers Demine LPR Village For Future Water Pipeline
Sappers from the Russian Armed Forces demine an area in LPR which will be used for the construction of a new water pipeline in the village of Svetlichnoe.
BMR mine-clearing armored vehicles and Uran-6 multifunctional robotic demining systems were deployed. 💥