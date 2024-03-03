BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Session 8 - Government Structures/The Republic
Free on the Land
Free on the Land
7 followers
21 views • 03/03/2024

Learn about how your current corporate government that you are in contract with is structured and how it is different from the Republic on which the country was founded upon via the original Constitution.  Learn the difference between a real "Constitutional" sheriff vs one who is not.  Explore a prototype government structure might look like at a high level.  Learn about the Republic and how it is already restored and how that was lawfully accomplished - the history behind that and the invitation that "We the People" have in taking part in that.

Keywords
constitutioneducationmoneygovernmentlawtaxeslanguagerepublicstatutescodes
