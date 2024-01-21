Providential

It’s All On The Line
* You cannot break Donald Trump.
* He ran for president because he knew ‘elites’ were managing the decline of America.
* The illegitimate [Bidan] regime has been focused on the destruction of this country.
* Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
* MAGA is ascendant.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3331: The Comeback Of Trump: Three Years Later (20 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v48779x-episode-3331-the-comeback-of-trump-three-years-later.html
