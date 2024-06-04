Brighteon Broadcast News, June 4, 2024 – State Dept now CONFISCATING PASSPORTS from American journalists

- Overturning Trump's rigged conviction and defending American democracy. (0:04)

- Global #depopulation, cosmic alien AI, and terraforming. (5:07)

- Government corruption and abuse of power. (15:39)

- US gov't #censorship and surveillance of independent media. (26:51)

- Emergency preparedness and decentralized platforms to avoid censorship. (32:54)

- Interview with Jonathan Emord: Trump's legal case in New York. (40:15)

- US State Dept's passport seizure of journalists. (46:51)

- FDA, EPA, ATF: Government agencies' overreach and lack of accountability. (51:17)

- FTC's definition of "biodegradable" and its impact on blocking technology to reduce plastics. (1:01:31)

- Interview with Dr. Murakami - New mRNA technology with potential to end humanity. (1:13:35)

- mRNA #vaccine technology and its potential risks. (1:24:19)

- COVID vaccine safety, harms and deaths in #Japan. (1:37:00)

- Potential risks of self-replicating mRNA vaccines. (1:44:23)

- Civilization-ending technology to be unleashed in Japan this October. (2:07:43)





