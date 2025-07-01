EX-JESUIT BREAKS SILENCE AND EXPOSES WHO IS ACTUALLY CONTROLLING REALITY [SPOILER ALERTː NOT HUMAN]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Icke - What I have been saying all these decades to the sound of ridicule and laughter ... Ex-Jesuit Breaks Silence and Exposes Who’s Actually Controlling Reality (spoiler alert - it's not human).
Source: https://x.com/davidicke/status/1939924210186391844
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9z31pq