Joe Untamed w/ Dr. Culshaw, Baz & Morgan: Truth on HIV and America’s Child Trade

Today’s show kicks off with a fearless truth-teller who has turned the scientific establishment on its head — Dr. Rebecca Culshaw. A mathematician and former university professor with over a decade of experience modeling HIV progression, Dr. Culshaw’s research led her to question the very foundation of the HIV/AIDS narrative. In her books Science Sold Out and The Real AIDS Epidemic, she exposes how flawed science, political agendas, and groupthink have distorted public understanding of one of the most heavily funded health crises in history. With the courage to challenge orthodoxy despite personal and professional cost, Dr. Culshaw will pull back the curtain on a decades-long deception — and why it matters more than ever today.

Then, we shift gears into a high-stakes, real-world battle against one of the darkest scourges in America: child trafficking. Morgan Lerette, a former Blackwater contractor who served in the chaotic early days of the Iraq War, brings unfiltered, first-hand accounts of both foreign and domestic corruption. From the failures of U.S. military leadership overseas to the shocking reality of private contractors being paid to escort buses full of migrant children from the southern border into small-town America — with no accountability for where they end up — Morgan’s testimony is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored.

Joining Morgan is Bazzel Baz — decorated former CIA Intelligence Special Operations Group Officer, Marine Corps counter-terrorism veteran, and founder of the Association for the Recovery of Children. For decades, Baz has physically rescued trafficked kids from some of the most dangerous corners of the globe. Together, Morgan and Baz bring unmatched field experience, moral courage, and a willingness to expose the uncomfortable truths about how America is failing its most vulnerable. This is not just a conversation — it’s a mission. And by the end of today’s show, you’ll understand exactly why this fight is one we all must join.





