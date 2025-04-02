Tu-22M3 Crash: One pilot was seen walking & talking on a phone - part 2

Newest Update:

The pilots of the Tu-22M3 bomber that crashed in the Irkutsk region are under medical supervision, Governor Igor Kobzev told TASS. ???

Video Description:

Crash site of the Tu-22M3 that had mechanical issue in the Usolsky district of the Irkutsk region. One pilot was seen walking and talking on a phone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that one of the crew members died (So, not sure about if update is correct?)

There seems to be an issue with one of the ejection seats in the Tu-22M3 where one pilot regularly dies when they eject.

Adding:

US warplanes bomb the Ras Isa Terminal in Hodeidah Governorate, west of Yemen. Casualties reported.