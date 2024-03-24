Rep Matt Gaetz | Does AI Help or Hurt Our Military? House Armed Services Committee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep Matt Gaetz | The integration of AI and military strategy has the potential to fundamentally change modern warfare for better or worse. The DOD’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Dr. Craig Martell breaks down the most urgent issues posed by this new technology.
(House Armed Services Committee, 03/22/24) Does AI Help or Hurt Our Military?
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110