AMERICAN PRISONER OF WAR CAMPS, CHRISTIAN MARTYRDOM AND MARTIAL LAW (Doc Marquis)
The End Times
The End Times
141 views • 6 months ago

The following video was recorded over 10 years ago about the POW camps built throughout the United States. He mentioned Utah, Nevada and New Jersey but there are more than that. But a 'Google' will render results stating that it is a 'conspiracy theory' or 'rumor.'

The information is there is you choose to do any further research. An internet search of "The 29 Palms Survey" will give you the correct results enclosed in a PDF format.

Matthew 24:6 KJV
And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

Revelation 20:4 KJV
And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

#war #ww3 #docmarquis #prisonerofwar #concentrationcamps #endtimes #martiallaw #military

Keywords
femailluminatiend timeswarsmartial lawmartyrdombook of revelationconcentration campsrumors of wars
