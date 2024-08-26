BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How The Global Elite Are Planning to Kill You with Celeste Solum PART 1
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
500 views • 8 months ago

Celeste Solum Talks Mass Depopulation, Synthetic Biology, and the AntiChrist | PART 1


Today we are joined by Celeste Solum from celestialreport.com She’s a former FEMA employee who’d been spilling the beans on what the global elite's malevolent plans are. An expert in synthetic biology, she breaks down the dangers of nanotechnology that is in everything from the food we eat to the air we breathe. We also discuss hydrogel, the AntiChrist and beast system being set up, the demonic symbolism at the Olympics, black goo technology, aliens, the covid vaccine, depopulation, solar weather and magnetic pole shifts. If that’s not enough, stay turned and she’ll explain how the powers that be are planning yours and mine decapitation. Stay tuned and enjoy part one of this two part interview with Celeste Solum.




***

You can check out Ladies Love Politics website at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.

Keywords
vaccinesconspiracyfemananotechnologyanti christbeast systemhurricane katrinaceleste solumcovid 19hydrogelsynthetic biologymass depopulationsolar weathermagnetic pole shifts
