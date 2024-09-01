BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: ZIONISTS & NAZIS Are Uniting As Never Before
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
5
335 views • 8 months ago

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Candidate for President of the United States, gives his systems analysis of how the Zionists & Nazis are uniting in reaction to the global awakening of Zionism. Full Blog Post: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-zionists-and-nazis-are-uniting-as-never-before


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


healthtrumpscienceeducationkamalanazisunited stateszionistsswarmsystemscandidate for presidentmeldr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdshiva4presidentthe inventor of email
