Jesse Watters: 'What Kind of Crack Addict Sets Up 17 Shell Companies?'
“What kind of dad has their coke-addict son play cash register with your political career?… What kind of crack addict sets up 17 shell companies? Does crack make you smarter?”
https://rumble.com/v2wrb3w-jesse-watters-what-kind-of-crack-addict-sets-up-17-shell-companies.html?mref=v6mdk&mrefc=12