You Can’t Comply Your Way Out of Tyranny

“A little rebellion now and then is a good thing.” Jefferson didn’t just say it - he meant it, even when he opposed the cause. Because the principle was bigger than the moment: resistance is what keeps government in check. This episode makes the case with hard truth from Jefferson, Spooner, Adams, Locke, and more - showing that liberty survives through backbone, not permission.
Path to Liberty: July 9, 2025