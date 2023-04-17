SHOCKING STUDY SHOWS SPIKE THROUGHOUT BODY | Del Bigtree Highwire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOCKING STUDY SHOWS SPIKE THROUGHOUT BODYA new study done on translucent mice showed large levels of biodistribution of spike protein throughout the body. Jefferey Jaxen digs deeper into this alarming discovery.
#SpikeProtein #mrna #VaccineInjury
https://rumble.com/v2i9g1q-shocking-study-shows-spike-throughout-body.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2