‘Installing MORE BARRIERS’ Texas SLAMS SCOTUS razor wire ruling

Glenn Beck





Jan 24, 2024





Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez tells Glenn “Texas is NOT backing down” after the Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to continue cutting razor wire at the southern border: “The National Guard is installing MORE barriers, more concertina wire, more fencing along the river.” Lt. Olivarez also accuses the federal government of “trying to create some kind of conflict that is nonexistent” between the Border Patrol and Texas National Guard. And he addresses claims that an illegal immigrant who told a reporter that “you will know who I am” is a known terrorist: “You can only imagine the type of people that are in our country right now…the threat is already here.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hD082NpfaU