The Poisoned Needle, a book written in 1957 (pause to read or DL it @ the link provided below video

Pirate Pete

August 12, 2023





The enemy is raging throughout the earth. It is hard to keep up with it all, and it also impossible to get the information all correct at times like these. There are earthquakes, storms, fires and more raging throughout the earth, overshadowing any kind of information related to elections, trafficking of children and more. Let’s find out what is out there and let’s hope it comes together and makes sense.





I read this book many years ago (along with a few others) when I was researching the TB test /shot my employer was forcing us to take. The nurse and doctor at my employer (a hospital) said "its just a test". Wrong! I learned that Phenol was one of the main ingredients of the Manitou TB test that the fraud Louis Pasteur invented. They inject a poison under your skin usually on the back of your hand or on your arm somewhere. After a couple days if you don't react to the poison you don't have TB. Phenol is a highly toxic substance and I tried going to management and my union to tell them how BAD the TB tests were. NON of them cared or listened to me. My boss even said trust the science to me once. lol

I found out I could get a particular blood test to determine if I had TB or not to give to my employer BUT I had to pay for it out of my own pocket. ($120 Canadian each test) They wanted us to get a TB test every few years then they wanted EVERY year then I heard they wanted it done 4 times a year and I knew there was something wrong there. Was there a TB epidimec happening? NO.





These toxic substances in vaccines and TB tests accumulate in our bodies and eventually they will make us sick or even kill us. I said I would gladly pay for the blood tests so I wouldn't be poisoned over time. Also my employer wanted to force us to take the yearly flu shot but thankfully the ambulance worker union said no to that and made it our choice to get it or not.

Download the PDF here: (while you still can, they are scrubbing this truth from the net) https://archive.org/details/the_poisoned_needle_mcbean





