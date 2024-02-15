BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New Sanhedrin The Catalyst for Global Unity - Ron Matsen
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
67 views • 02/15/2024

A 20-minute video confirming many of the themes from our Bible study

-a 3rd temple is already being built by the Western Wall in Jerusalem

-a new Sanhedrin is being formed, and it's Hall of Hewn Stone already exists

-the Sanhedrin awaits a "Prince who is to come" to be it's new leader

-Religious Unity must occur first before Political Unity, ie. a New World Order

-The United Nations will soon give way to the Organization of 70 Nations


Keywords
noahide lawstemplenew world orderunited nationssanhedrin3rdprince who is to come70 nations
