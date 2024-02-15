The New Sanhedrin The Catalyst for Global Unity - Ron Matsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 20-minute video confirming many of the themes from our Bible study
-a 3rd temple is already being built by the Western Wall in Jerusalem
-a new Sanhedrin is being formed, and it's Hall of Hewn Stone already exists
-the Sanhedrin awaits a "Prince who is to come" to be it's new leader
-Religious Unity must occur first before Political Unity, ie. a New World Order
-The United Nations will soon give way to the Organization of 70 Nations